OLEY, Pa. – What a difference a day makes.
On Sunday, Bella Italia restaurant in Oley was engulfed by muddy water. The parking lot and the cars in it were flooded.
On Monday, we caught up with owner Mario Carannante, who says despite what the video looked like about 24 hours earlier, things could have been much worse.
"It basically was muddy floors," Carannante said. "We had to clean up all the floors again, a few times."
All the food was high up on shelves and untouched, he said. He plans to reopen on Tuesday.
A building in Lower Alsace that neighbors say used to house two businesses was not as lucky. Jimmy Cappa caught the collapse on camera.
"We were all standing over there," Cappa explained. "There was a bunch of people out, most of the neighborhood was out, and my buddy saw it starting to crack, so I came over here, grabbed my cell phone and shot the video."
The video Cappa shot shows what looks like a rowhouse slowly fall into the creek behind it.
"The whole back was washed out in the front, so it was cracking in the front," Cappa said of the building. "It was just a matter of time before it went."
Cappa says no one was in the building at the time of collapse.
In Muhlenberg Township between Bernhart Avenue and Jefferson Street, the road turned into a river.
In Reading, viewer Ivette Parker took footage of a sinkhole left in the aftermath of all the water.
Some tried to make light of a bad situation. Video of a man riding an air mattress in Willow Glen Park in Sinking Spring had the person shooting the footage both shocked and entertained.
In Shoemakersville, Chris Kline sent 69 News a video of him kayaking in the waters. He joked, "I need a fishing pole."
Kline said he was trying to make the best out of a bad situation. "Sometimes you just need a laugh," he said.