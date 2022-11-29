READING, Pa. – Dozens held candles and walked in unity to Reading's Centre Park where there was singing Tuesday night.

It was all to honor Berks County native Derrick Rump and four others who were killed during a shooting at the Club Q nightclub in Colorado Springs a little more than a week ago. Rump was a bartender at the establishment.

"It's really hard," said Rump's cousin Jenni Blackmon. "It's really hard for our family 'cause he was so loved and adored by everybody."

Family members of the Kutztown Area High School graduate wore sweatshirts with a "Q" on the front and Rump's picture on the back.

"He created a family out there," Blackmon said, "and he was adored just as he would be here with us and our family."

Rump's aunt, Brenda Hopkins, stood at her side.

"That was his home," Hopkins said. "Colorado Springs was home."

Rump's family says he donated to a lot of people in the LGBTQ community. His other aunt, Donna Rump, said he would do anything for anybody. "I just can't believe this happened," she said. "You know, you don't think it's real until you see it on TV and it happens in your family." Rump's cousin, Kelly Plante, remembered his kindness and smile — a person she said was great inside and out. "When he walked into a room, he lit up the room," Plante said. "He shined." The LGBT Center of Greater Reading announced it will be creating a scholarship fund on Rump's behalf. The vigil culminated inside the Calvary United Church of Christ, where the community let the world know that "hate has no home here." "Love is love no matter who you are," Hopkins said. "You can spread love. Let's not have war, let's just have love, let's spread love, let's have peace."

Michelle Dech, executive director of the LGBT Center, says it's important for the LGBTQ community and its allies to band together.

"The LGBTQ community has always been a target of hate," Dech said, "and we've definitely seen an increase in hateful rhetoric, and I think that at this point, beyond being devastated, we're angry."

"I'm just absolutely so incredibly honored that they've allowed us to do this," Dech said of the family before the vigil, "and they've allowed us to share the story with the community and bring attention to something that needs to end."

"We've been fortunate here in Berks County, quite honestly," Dech added. "We have a great circle of allies and community partners that support us all the way."