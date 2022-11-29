Family, friends and the community will gather Tuesday to remember a Berks County native who was killed in a mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado.

The LGBT Center of Greater Reading will honor Derrick Rump with a candlelight vigil beginning at 5:45 p.m.

Participants will walk to Centre Park for the beginning of the service, then head to Calvary United Church of Christ.

Rump's family is expected to attend, and some relatives will speak at the vigil.

Rump was a bartender at Club Q in Colorado Springs. He was one of five people shot and killed on November 19.

He was a graduate of Kutztown Area High School.

His family is raising money for expenses through an online fundraiser.