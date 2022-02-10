READING, Pa. -- An opportunity for alternatives.
"Giving them better decision making and choices in terms of how to deal with the violence in their community and ways of managing it," said president of the Board of Village of Reading Cheryl Davis.
The village of Reading, a non profit just a few years in, is racking up grant funding to rapidly expand its reach and impact for teens in the city dealing with gun violence.
"Statistics show that gun violence and crimes for the age of 13 through 18 occur after school so we want to be able to establish a hub for these students to come to and be able to talk hang out," Davis said.
Organization leaders say they've received more than 200,000 thousand dollars in grants to offer kids after school activity options and counseling, following an uptick in incidents involving young people and guns.
"Utilizing the grant to hire a staff so there's always support for them through the O'Pake center we will be developing a web page creating a call line for these students," she said.
Their office is located in the CollegeTowne building, another new piece of the downtown, looking to reshape the city's image.
"We hope to establish groups of 20 to 25 students at a time and then overall throughout the year have a 120 students that we support directly," Davis said.
The organization wants to use this latest piece of financial support to provide teens a positive outlet.
"So they're not on the street but doing something very constructive. Something they can take ownership of and have an opportunity to call their own," she said.
An open house is in the works.