BARTO, Pa. - It was a blast from the past in Berks County, as a vintage motorcycle meet-up featured dozens of antique bikes made in our area.
The event was held Sunday at Jake's Flea Market in Barto.
Motorcycles dating back more than a century were on display, including some that were manufactured in Reading and Pottstown.
One of the featured bikes was made at the old Reading Standard factory.
The manufacturer operated in the city from 1903 until it was bought out in 1922.
"They were one of the major manufacturers in the United States in the early 1900s," said Doug Strange, Antique Motorcycle Club of America's Perkiomen chapter.
The Perkiomen chapter put on the event.