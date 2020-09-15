DOUGLASSVILLE, Pa. - Virtual learning has put a strain on parents, teachers and students in so many ways.
But there's one aspect you might not even have thought about that's really getting strained from the coronavirus.
Kids already spend so much time on screens, so when many students went to online learning, their eyesight really took a hit, as did their posture.
"And that's a big thing that comes along with it, is bad posture. We wind up being curled up on the couch or on our bed, holding our phones in all different positions, or devices, or now our computers. But it just puts a strain on the whole body, not just the visual system, but it's all connected," said Dr. Kerry Burrell, Wyomissing Optometric Center.
Burrell has some simple tips for parents to keep their children's eyes as healthy as possible.
"Good posture, good distancing, taking the appropriate breaks. The rule of thumb nowadays is the 20-20-20 rule, which is for every 20 minutes, you should take a 20-second break and look at something at least 20 feet away, and if that can be outside that's even better," he said.
He also says because we blink so much less when we're staring at a screen, you could use eye drops to avoid dry eyes. And make sure the space where your children are working is as comfortable as possible.
"We want to be at least 2 feet from the screen, we want to be sitting in a comfortable, supportive chair with our feet flat on the ground, we want the screen to be 20 degrees below our view, so basically 4 or 5 inches below our line of sight," Burrell said.
The experts say on top of all these tips, one of the best things you can do every day, is make sure you get your kids outside for some fresh air and old-fashioned play time.