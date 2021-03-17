READING, Pa. — An expanded partnership between Visions Federal Credit Union and Alvernia University will offer business students access to some unique training, allowing them to learn about microlending.
The partnership will award the university's O'Pake Institute for Economic Development and Entrepreneurship a multiyear sponsorship grant to fund training for students and clients in the institute's student-powered business incubator, officials announced Wednesday.
"We are grateful for Visions' partnership and its support of experiential learning for our business students and our O'Pake fellows while helping us to support new business creation in Reading," John R. Loyack, the university's president. "Their belief in the Reading CollegeTowne initiative as a catalyst for change for Reading provides a wonderful opportunity to ensure we can support the creation of new business in our community."
Visions said it will train students in the O'Pake Fellows Program on what financial institutions look for in startup businesses seeking microloans. The credit union will also work with incubator clients on entrepreneurial lending opportunities.
"Securing funding is a critical component of the entrepreneurial process," Rodney Ridley, said vice president, associate provost and chief operating officer of the O'Pake Institute. "By guiding the student fellows and local entrepreneurs in the business incubator, Visions will have a major impact on the economic development activity in downtown Reading."
The O'Pake business incubator has already served more than 50 clients since its launch last year.
Visions said it will also look to implement financial literacy training across Alvernia's campus community.
"Financial literacy really is more than just providing education. It is about building confidence," said Lizette Epps, the credit union's director of impact & engagement. "Our goal at Visions is to enable entrepreneurs to be in control of their financial future and take responsibility for every dollar, whether it be for sourcing funds or maintaining the books, all while avoiding some of the pitfalls new businesses may fall into."
Alvernia is in the process of of renovating the former CNA office building and I-LEAD charter school at Fourth and Penn streets in downtown Reading. The $20-million project will add a Starbucks, student housing and gathering space, high-tech classrooms, and labs, serving as the hub of the university's Reading CollegeTowne, a strategic model for economic development in downtown. It's also where the new O'Pake offerings will operate.