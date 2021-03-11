READING, Pa. - A nonprofit organization is getting a boost in its effort to combat hunger in Berks County.
Visions Federal Credit Union has presented Café Esperanza on West Greenwich Street in Reading with a $6,000 donation to help fund its Grow Hope Initiative.
Café Esperanza is a "pay-what-you-can" restaurant that also provides the community with a space for art, music, education, and job training.
"We are proud to support Café Esperanza's efforts to close the gap on food insecurity in Reading by providing healthy and affordable meals to all in the community," said Lizette Epps, Visions' director of impact and engagement. "Partnerships with organizations like Café Esperanza are important to Visions as we are focused on positively moving the needle of change and having a lasting impact in the communities we serve."
Café Esperanza is affiliated with One World Everybody Eats, a Texas-based nonprofit that is dedicated to increasing food security and building community through its pay-what-you-can nonprofit restaurant model.
In 2020, Café Esperanza said it served approximately 10,000 meals.