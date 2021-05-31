READING, Pa. - People in Berks County were able to take advantage of the beautiful weather on Memorial Day. The sun was a welcome sight after a cold and dreary weekend.
Many people spent the holiday with family at Blue Marsh Lake and enjoyed the freedom the day celebrates.
Some of the visitors visited the park to play music and eat some barbecue.
Nilsa Torres of Lancaster was glad the pandemic did not spoil her Memorial Day. "Last year with COVID, people did get together, but not like this. You see so many families together enjoying themselves, cooking out and enjoying life with one another."
Other people visited Blue Marsh to enjoy water sports, cool down in the lake or enjoy a game of horseshoe. The visitors say it's a great location to celebrate the unofficial start of summer.
"It's awesome," said Jimmy Torres of Lancaster. "to gather with family and friends, it's a blessing in disguise. The way things were last year compared to how they are now, actually enjoying the atmosphere."
Others we spoke with say it's nice to celebrate the day but Memorial Day is also about reflecting on the men and women who laid down their lives for this nation.
Nilsa and Jimmy Torres both agree.
"It is a sunny day," said Nilsa Torres. "A bunch of families together celebrating, honoring those who are gone and who've fought and those who are still fighting."
Jimmy Torres says Memorial Day is about making sure future generations understand what true sacrifice really is. "We've got liberty and freedom, and so we explain it to them so they can grow up same values that we were taught."