READING, Pa. - The heat isn't stopping the Bandshell Concert Series in Reading's City Park, though volunteers and crew members are taking precautions and are urging fans to do the same.

In addition to the stage set up, speakers, and all that goes along with live sound, you also need the kind of equipment that can keep the crew cool.

"We try to keep the sun off the equipment as much as we can, it gets hot just running," said sound engineer Mike Santarelli.

"This gallon jug right here, so I'll finish this and probably four or five Gatorades easily."

They try to balance out the day by working around the sun.

"We've been here since 7 a.m. We try to come early in the morning before the sun comes up," said Operational Director Tish Davis.

Just like a band takes a set break to cool down, the crew members have their own version of it on a hot day like Friday.

"If we get here at seven we can usually get done by 9, 9:30, and then everybody leaves and takes a break, go home, take a shower, rest a little bit," Davis said.

Coming in with a pre-show game plan makes things go a lot smoother.

"Everything laid out in our minds ahead of time. Lots of fluids, electrolytes," Santarelli said.

The crew has some tips for the audience, too.

"Bring a cooler, bring lots of water, those chairs that have the umbrella," Davis said.

