RUSCOMBMANOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. - It's been less than 48 hours since long time member and assistant chief at Ruscombmanor Fire Company Eric Fox lost his battle with colon cancer and his fire family is devastated.
"This is losing a brother to be perfectly honest," says Ruscombmanor Deputy Fire Chief Sharliene Bowers. "This hurts."
Fox joined Ruscombmanor Fire Company in 1981 as a junior firefighter and up until three weeks ago he was still going on calls. Given six months to live after his diagnosis just over five years ago Fox defied the odds for a long time, continuing to fight and be a first responder.
He was the type of person who showed real compassion, according to his fellow firefighters.
"Eric tried to find out, when he could, how the people made out, did they need help, and were they truly okay," says Bowers.
Bowers worked with Fox for more than three decades and says the man was an example of resilience and leaves a legacy behind in his son who is also a firefighter with Ruscombmanor.
She also wants his spirit to live on.
"Be kind to people," says Bowers. "Respect the fire trucks, EMS people and police officers when you see them. We're only doing our jobs, we're not out here to make life hard and Eric tried to live up to that. That's how I think he'd like to be remembered."
They are planning to hold a procession in his honor later this month.