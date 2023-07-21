TEMPLE, Pa. - Heinz and Amy Beck's home in Temple, Berks County is barely livable. They had never seen anything like the flood waters that swept through two weeks ago. Amy Beck told 69 News, "This was a whole different level, it was scary; we have video of the cars being submerged. My car, was found on the street wrapped around a tree. They dispatched a helicopter to rescue us here."
The Beck's said they thought about leaving the area for good after that experience, but something changed their minds. "Honestly, the outreach of the neighbors and perfect strangers have really kind of changed our minds," Heinz Beck said. "You know it's been such an outpouring of just kindness and generosity that we actually decided we're going to give it another shot."
There are a number of volunteers out there willing to help. Kenton Hunt heads up the Baptist Resource Network said, "There's no one that we get to meet that we don't want to help."
The Baptist Resource Network is an organization that's part of Volunteer Organizations Active in Disaster. Right now, the network is assessing damage and writing work orders. "I'm planning on 15 maybe 20 volunteers next dividing up in two maybe three teams and just go at it," said Hunt.
The faith-based organization doesn't charge anything for their help. It's a labor of love. Hunt said, "It's the hardest work that I've ever loved doing, and I think volunteers would say likewise." As for the Beck's, they hope to someday pay it forward.
If you would like more information on the Baptist Resource Network, you can call (800)-451-6599.