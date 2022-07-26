Conservation program enlist youth to help

UNION TWP. - A dozen kids and adults went to work in French Creek State Park in Union Township on Tuesday.

They’re part of the Pennsylvania Outdoor Corps, a program run by the state Department of Natural Resources.

State officials say it aims to give kids and young adults work experience and job training.

They say the group is building about a mile and a half of new trail.

“Once this trail is finished, our all-volunteer trail crew will be maintaining it,” French Creek Operations Manager James Wassel said. “We’re always looking for help there.

“Volunteering in state parks is something a lot of people are very passionate about.”

If you’re interested in volunteering, contact the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

