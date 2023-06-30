READING, Pa. - The vocational work team at Prospectus Berco took time out of their busy work schedules to assemble flags for the Fourth of July holiday celebration.

Participants assembled flags for the West Reading-Wyomissing Rotary Club's upcoming Field of Honor display.

The Field of Honor is an inaugural program that features 150 United States Flags which will be displayed around the pond at the Stone House in Wyomissing from July 2 through July 8.

“We wanted to do something to bring the community together while raising money so we can give back to the community,” said Rotary Club president Carolyne Jordan.

Each U.S. flag represents an individual and is an opportunity for people to share a story.

Flags have been dedicated to honor individuals currently serving in our active-duty military, fallen servicemen & women, first responders, veterans & hometown heroes.

“This moving display is a gift to the community made possible through donations, sponsorships, and the efforts of many dedicated volunteers,” said Jordan.

Prospectus Berco, which operates a production and training facility in Reading, provides community participation, community living, employment opportunities and family support services to people with disabilities.