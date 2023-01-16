READING, Pa. — Despite the blustery January morning, about 40 volunteers met near the Pagoda on Monday to pick up trash along Skyline Drive and a walking trail.

"Many hands make for light work," said Bethany Ayers, Reading's sustainability manager. "Everyone can put in an hour or two, grab a bag, and if we have 40 people doing it, we'll probably end up with 45-60 bags of trash."

Students from Alvernia University and Albright College were among the volunteers.

"I work with the civic engagement club at the college, but I'm here just as another concerned citizen that wants to help out," said Tomas Reyna, an Albright student.

"I'm an environmental science major, so I really care about the environment," said Natalie Paschket. "I know the Pagoda is a really important spot that a lot of us students at Albright College come to, and it's not fun to see it dirtied up by trash."

Ayers said MLK Day is the perfect opportunity to do a service project like this to honor King's memory. She also added that, this time of year, it can be easier to access some of the trash that could otherwise be hidden by plants.

"Martin Luther King Jr. was really all about doing service in the community so many institutions, including Alvernia University and Albright, have traditionally done the day off as a day of service to the community," said Ayers.

"We've been able to get a lot of good progress down on the mountain and a lot of people are very dedicated in getting the trash up," said Reyna.