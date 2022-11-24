READING, Pa. - A group is giving out free hot Thanksgiving meals to those less fortunate in Berks County.

Volunteers with Haymakers social club on Walnut Street in Reading spent the day feeding dinners to the homeless.

They made turkey, ham, and all the fixings, including sweet potatoes, vegetables, and of course, pie.

Some of the food was delivered to nearby high rises, while others got to walk in and help themselves to all the food they wanted or do take-out.

"There is a lot more homeless now, so if we could help give them a meal and put a smile on their face, that is a big thumbs up for us," said volunteer Diane Stankiewicz.

Haymakers has been holding the free Thanksgiving meals for more than 15 years now.