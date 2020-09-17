MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - Dozens of volunteers rolled up their sleeves Thursday to work on projects as part of the United Way's annual Day of Caring.

Employees from Penske and R.M. Palmer sorted through donations at Habitat for Humanity's Re-Store in Muhlenberg Township.

Habitat sells surplus and gently-used home improvement items and uses the money to support its mission of building affordable homes for families in need.

In Mt. Penn and east Reading, volunteers spruced up the grounds at Aulenbach Cemetery. They cleared leaves and other debris from gravestones and touched up a building on the property.

Across town, people cleaned up the garden at Glenside Elementary School on Lackawanna Street. They removed weeds and loose tree branches and readied the ground for new plants and flowers to bloom next year.

In total, United Way officials said more than 130 people participated in 20 projects.

