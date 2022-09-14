READING, Pa. — Many took a day off work Wednesday and got to work, volunteering their time to help nonprofits across Berks County.

"I really enjoy painting myself, so that's why I chose this one," said Kelli Heiser, a volunteer.

And everything in between, as another United Way Day of Caring took place across Berks County, kicking off this year's fundraising campaign, which has a goal of $10.5 million.

"The volunteers, the community, companies to get together to do some team building and give back to the nonprofits that are helping to support the wide range of needs throughout the Berks County area," said Jill Troutman, the vice president of advancement at The Children's Home of Reading.

Behind the YMCA's downtown Reading location, the kids will soon be surrounded by something beautiful to look at while enjoying the playground.

"I would love to be able to be here when the kids come out to the playground for the first time and just be able to see it," said Heiser.

Meanwhile, at a Children's Home of Reading location, area children dealing with trauma will have an improved safe space as well.

"Today, they're doing painting outside," Troutman said. "They're doing some picking up of the trash."

For those at The Children's Home of Reading, it's not just about the great volunteers helping out, but also about the exposure to show people what is done there.

"You can't buy marketing for that when you have people who are out telling their friends, their families that we need foster care families, or this is what we do here," Troutman said. "That's the greatest gift."

From the living to those who came before us, volunteers from Reading and FirstEnergy took the time to help fix up Aulenbach's Cemetery, which straddles the border between the city and Mt. Penn.

"A day like today is so important. It is United Way Day of Caring. It's people who care. They want to be here," said Joseph Cunliffe, a cemetery trustee and a Mt. Penn councilman. "They want to give back. Somehow, out of any place they can be, they've chosen Aulenbach Cemetery today."

A wide range of needs were being met across Berks County.

"Just being able to do something that is fun," Heiser said, "not only for the community, but for us, too."