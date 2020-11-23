READING, Pa. - Dozens of people lined up downtown waiting to pick up a Thanksgiving turkey, something that without events like this one, many families would do without.
"Food insecurity in the Reading area is very high," says Julianne Wallace, VP of Mission & Ministry for Alvernia University.
"The turkey drive is really a tradition within the Reading community and the people look forward to this every year."
For more than 30 years Alvernia's turkey drive has been held at the Kennedy House, a tradition started by Peggy Mathis, the woman who attended this year's event incognito as the Golden Wolf mascot.
Since 2020 hit so many people hard volunteers say this year's event was more important than ever but they moved it outside to the Penn St. location to better practice social distancing and COVID safety guidelines.
"The people who are homeless, [there are] many in Reading, this is the reason we are here," says Sister Eloina Alvarez, with the Kennedy House and St. Peter's Church.
Sister Eloina holds food pantries and soup kitchens at the Kennedy House. She says because so many people in this community are food insecure the work of these volunteers is critical, especially around the holidays.
"They are very happy if you have some organization in Reading to help them," says Sister Eloina.
Organizers expected to give out around 600 turkeys, something they are able to do because of meaningful partnerships with organizations wanting to help.
"It's a good feeling but it's also a struggle because so many people are in need this year," says Wallace.