FLEETWOOD, Pa. - The Fleetwood Carnival is back this summer.

Fire Chief John Manmiller said Fleetwood Park, where the event is being held, was a very different scene just days ago when the area flooded.

"It took a lot of time, a lot of work and effort from volunteers coming down here and literally picking up twigs and shoveling dirt and mud," said Chief Manmiller.

The stage area was covered with debris. Now it is set and ready for performances.

"The Fire Company came down one night last week and was hosing everything off the stage, the seating area, the pavilion," Manmiller said.

"As of last Monday, we weren't sure if we were going to have it at all," said Elsie Hawkins, who works in the concession stand.

Rides and stands are out. This year's carnival comes amid a big milestone for the borough: its 150th anniversary.

"I started in 99' when it was just the fire company carnival, so quite a few years," said Hawkins.

A carnival she did not want flooding to wash away.

"Good effort from the whole community. It's been great. A lot of support and a lot of help," Hawkins added.

Organizers said there will be fireworks this Friday. The carnival runs from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. each night through Saturday.