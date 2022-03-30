READING, Pa. - Newly retired, Jim Ludwick is a first-time volunteer for one of Berks County's biggest events.
"I think I'm working harder now than I worked when I was working, but I'm loving it," said Ludwick.
Though it's his first time volunteering at Boscov's Berks Jazz Fest, it runs in the family.
"I have a sister that volunteered for over 25 years, and also some neighbors," said Ludwick. "Everyone's told me it's been a fantastic experience."
Merchandise and other supplies are off-loaded at the DoubleTree Hotel as Jazz Fest preparations are well underway.
"We're really excited to make Reading downtown come alive on Friday night and for the next 10 days," said Justin Heimbecker, executive director of Berks Arts.
Not even a little icy precipitation could get in their way. The weather is quite the change from the last time Berks Jazz Fest was around; that was in August after it was pushed back due to the pandemic. The quick turnaround is forcing Berks Arts up their tempo.
"It's been a pretty quick turnaround since last August, since we celebrated our 30th anniversary," said Heimbecker. "But the team is ready to go and really excited to get this thing rockin'."
Jazz Fest rocks every year because of people like Ludwick. "I think it just gives Reading a good name," he said.