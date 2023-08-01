LOWER ALSACE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Volunteers are doing some heavy lifting in the Antietam School District ahead of the upcoming school year, which is only three weeks away.

The district put out a call for help as it tries to move on from flooding that caused millions of dollars in damage at the middle senior high school.

It's no small feat for the district to get everything sorted, situated and up and running ahead of the start of instruction but they say with the help of volunteers, they'll be able to get it done.

"There's a whole bunch of supplies. Paper products we could get out, memorabilia," said John Wellington, custodian.

John Wellington is part of a crew doing cleanup at Antietam Middle Senior High School. He is on the district's custodial staff but says this year, duties have shifted to getting things in shape before students come back.

Students won't be returning to the high school, they'll be working out of other buildings.

"This is going to be a big change," Wellington said.

Superintendent Heidi Rochlin says the high school sustained close to $22 million in damage from the early July flooding.

So now, volunteers are helping get the elementary center and primary center set up for all students.

"We're lifting tables and chairs and just trying to reorganize the rooms for classrooms and stuff," said Sierra Eller, former student and volunteer.

Eller graduated from Antietam in 2016 but returned to help in the wake of disaster.

"It just felt tremendous," added Eller. "The amount of damage that everybody sustained, and it was just heartbreaking."

Teacher and volunteer Betsy Fair says the district is strong with a lot of support and it will make it through this.

"I think it's because we're such a small community, that people know one another and when they see somebody that needs something, they come together and they pool their resources and they do whatever they can possibly do to help," said Fair.

Officials say it's not too late to volunteer.

The district is asking for people to come help through at least August 10th.