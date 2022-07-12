Plastic bag, trash
READING, Pa. - City of Reading leaders are organizing a city clean-up in honor of the late Reading City Council President Jeff Waltman. 

Each council member will be responsible for organizing their District ahead of the "First Annual Jeff Waltman city-wide clean-up" in September. 

Community leaders and individuals are being asked to join the cause and support cause that was important to Waltman.

Ready Mayor Eddie Moran says Waltman was known for taking daily trash pickup walks in his neighborhood.

The clean-up will take place from 9 a.m. -12 p.m. on Saturday on September 24. 

"Jeff often described our City as a picture-perfect postcard, and we hope this initiative will make our City more beautiful to his like," continued Moran.

Organizers hope to include some local businesses in the effort. Interested volunteers are asked to call the Mayor’s Office at 610-655-6304 or the Citizen Service Center at 877-727-3234.

Waltman served on council since 2000. Council appointed him to serve as president in 2015. 

Waltman died at the age of 58.

