READING, Pa. — The doors at the House of Good Food at McKnight and West Buttonwood streets in Reading have been closed since the pandemic. Each Thanksgiving, though, people like Sharon Dixon open them up to give back, handing out hot meals and groceries.

"It's my joy because I love sharing and I love people, and at least I can give back to the community," Dixon said.

Around 20 people from all over the community help to make it possible. The team sometimes stays at the kitchen until 2 a.m. or 3 a.m., making sure everything is cooked right for Thanksgiving Day. Many of the meals are given to people who would normally receive Meals on Wheels, which they said does not operate on Thanksgiving.

"We do like 12 pans of turkey, so every year I clean like 26 or 27 turkeys and season them," Dixon said.

That is on top of 12 pans of stuffing and 10 pans of yams.

"So, people donate stuff, like the turkey, yams," Dixon explained, "and then the money donations also we use to purchase stuff."

Organizers said the meal is open to anyone, and they are anticipating 500 people.

"It's a good feeling to know that we can give back to the community and serve people with love," Dixon said.

It is something she said they cannot do individually.

"God has given us a gift, and when we work together with our gifts and put it together, this is the work — beautiful, awesome," said Dixon.

The meals will be distributed from 10 a.m. to noon on Thanksgiving.