WYOMISSING, Pa.- It's the 20th year for the annual Jewish Food Festival, but like so many things in the year 2020 there are a lot of changes.
"We've been working on full time for almost six weeks to prepare," says Jeff Bornstein, Jewish Food Festival Chair. "It's a modified version because of COVID."
What normally would be a fun event that celebrates not just Jewish food but the culture and the Jewish community's link to Reading has transformed into a massive pre-order food sale.
"We have about 450 orders for almost 2000 items," says Bornstein.
Volunteers have been working double time with planning, preparing under COVID guidelines, ordering and even baking for the last six weeks. The hope is that it will run like a well-oiled machine.
"We've structured it to keep traffic moving as best as possible," says Bornstein. "Our target is to be able to move every car out on an average of 30 seconds, which is a real challenge."
He says they've done some trial sales and also learned from other food festivals in the area, like the recent Greek food festival, about best practices. Now they just have to be ready with the food.
"We're preparing approximately 1000 pounds of brisket, we're preparing several hundred pounds of corned beef, we're bringing it bagels and lox from a New York City deli that's world famous," says Bornstein, adding that they've been baking apple cakes for weeks.
Organizers say the volunteers and community support are making it all possible.