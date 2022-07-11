MT. PENN, Pa. - What is supposed to be a peaceful resting place has recently caused unrest for Mt. Penn Borough Councilman Joseph Cunliffe.
"I walked through and I was like no, this can't be," says Cunliffe.
The board of Aulenbach Cemetery, which is split between Mt. Penn with a portion in the city of Reading, reached out to the borough of Mt. Penn and Lower Alsace Township ahead of its late spring flag laying. They wanted to try and get the cemetery grounds back in shape.
"I said why are we not doing this regularly," says Cunliffe. "What more can we do to get this continuously looking like it ought to."
The maintenance had gotten to be more than the board could handle, so Mt. Penn called for help from neighboring boroughs, county groups, private companies and other volunteers.
"I figured [I've] gota day off, [why not] come up, help out the cemetery so that it doesn't look bad," says Tim Eisenhard a volunteer firefighter with the Mt. Penn Fire Company.
The volunteers are spending the week doing maintenance work throughout the cemetery; anything from mowing grass to cleaning up fallen trees.
"Some of the oldest veterans that are buried here are from the Revolutionary War," says Eisenhard, a third-generation veteran himself. "There's a lot of them from the Civil War. A lot of these graves are extremely old."
The borough says this is going to be an ongoing project.
"We look to make Aulenbach Cemetery appealing to families who may want to lay their loved ones to rest here," says Cunliffe.