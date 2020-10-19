Monday marked the last day to register to vote in Pennsylvania for the general election.
On Monday afternoon, Berks County election officials were busy with last-minute registrations.
The county has seen about 15,000 new voter registrations since June, and it was still processing a few thousand more as of Monday afternoon, according to Election Services Assistant Director Karen Barsoum.
If you're already registered to vote, you're likely good to go for the upcoming election, unless something has changed in your life.
"It's for change of address, new registration, change of name, change of party, also to update signatures," Barsoum said.
While Monday is the deadline to register, voters have until Tuesday, October 27, to request a mail-in or absentee ballot.
Barsoum says they've already processed 70,000 requests and that number is growing.
"So, we are going, probably, in the direction of (80,000 or) 90,000," Barsoum said.
If you're included in that number, Barsoum say it's important you follow the instructions so your vote counts.
"Complete you ballot, insert it in – we call it secrecy envelope, technically it's the official mail ballot envelope – then you will insert that in your declaration envelope,” she said. “Make sure it's yours and not one of your family members before you seal it up."
You then have two options: either place your sealed ballot in the mail, or drop it off at a designated drop off box location.
In most cases, you can only drop off your own ballot.
"However, if there is an individual in your household that has a disability, illness, that they are unable to come in person and drop it in the box, there is a designated agent that we have available on our website," Barsoum said.
If you are planning to vote in person, election officials say check your polling location since some have changed because of the pandemic.
First-time voters, or those who made an address change, will need to show a form of identification to vote.