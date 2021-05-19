BERKS, Pa. | "90 days, became 90 days, became 90 days more, and the longer it went on the angrier that Republicans became," recalled Terry Madonna, a Millersville University Senior fellow.
When Governor Wolf kept extending the order to keep COVID restrictions in place, many people were upset. So in response, two amendments went on the ballot, and voters did something no other state has done in American history.
Pennsylvania voters essentially stripped Wolf of his emergency powers.
"Republicans in the legislature were profoundly upset, disturbed, angry at the shutdown that he used, and the extension of gubernatorial authority to have control over the economy," said Madonna.
Terry Maddona is the Senior Fellow of Political Affairs at Millersville University.
He said this was a rebuke of Governor Wolf, and how he handled the COVID-19 crisis.
Wolf is now unable extend an emergency declaration after 21 days without lawmakers approval.
This most likely won't affect an emergency declaration when there's a storm or a natural disaster, because those are usually regional and don't usually last more than 21 days.
Experts say this amendment was the only way for lawmakers to reel in any governor's power, but both parties should be careful.
"If they get together to resolve some issue that's affecting the state, that could lead to some very serious consequences," noted Madonna. "So I don't think you can exaggerate the significance of it."