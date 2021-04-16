READING, Pa. — A nonprofit, nonpartisan organization is traveling across Pennsylvania to raise awareness about redistricting.
Draw the Lines PA's "Voteswagon Tour" rolled up to the Pagoda atop Mount Penn in Reading on Friday.
The statewide initiative, sponsored by the Committee of Seventy, is using a 1991 Volkswagen camper to urge people to make their voices heard during the redistricting process.
You may recall, Berks County was in the spotlight a few years ago when the state Supreme Court redrew the congressional map. The county went from four congressional districts to three.
Draw the Lines president David Thornburgh — son of the late Gov. Dick Thornburgh — said it's important to make sure the new maps are fair for everyone.
"When you literally run a congressional district down the middle of a council district, or one side of the street's in one district and the other side's in another, it confuses people," Thornburgh said. "It dispirits them and makes them feel like their voice doesn't matter."
Draw the Lines PA has started a petition urging transparency from the redistricting committee. It's also encouraging people to draw their own maps and share them with their local lawmakers.