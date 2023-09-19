READING, Pa. – Vice President Kamala Harris made a visit to Berks County on Tuesday.

69 News was at Reading Regional Airport as Air Force Two touched down around noon.

The vice president traveled to Reading Area Community College as part of her "Fight for Our Freedoms" college tour.

Harris is visiting 12 schools across the country.

Her schedule also included a visit with local union workers and a roundtable discussion with apprenticeship students.

Harris discussed topics such as reproductive rights, gun safety laws, voting rights, and the importance of teaching America's full history.

The vice president traveled to Reading Area Community College as part of her "Fight for Our Freedoms" college tour.

Police in Reading and other parts of Berks County said to expect traffic delays, detours and a heavy police presence as the vice president's motorcade made its way through the area.