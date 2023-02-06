EXETER TWP., Pa. - The Berks County Housing Authority announced Monday that it will open its waiting lists for public housing later this month.

Waiting lists for studio and 1-bedroom apartments, for applicants 62 and older or those who are disabled, will be open from February 21 at 9 a.m. to February 27 at 9 a.m.

Apartments will be available at the following locations:

· BOYERTOWN: Rittenhouse Apartments: 38-40 W. Philadelphia Avenue

· BOYERTOWN: Warwick Apartments: 60 S. Reading Avenue

· BIRDSBORO: Brooke Estates: 228-280 Haycreek Road

· BIRDSBORO: Chestnut Court Apartments: 226 Chestnut Street

· WOMELSDORF: Northvale Hill Apartments: 201 North 4th Street (Two-story walk up)

· FLEETWOOD: Laurel Court Apartments: 1 N. Laurel Street (Two-story walk up)

Those interested can find more information and apply online at www.berksha.org