'Wakanda Forever' star, Disney stuntwoman coming to Reading next week

READING, Pa. – An Emmy-nominated actress and stunt woman will join the festivities in Reading next week for the annual Five-Minute FilmFEST Awards Ceremony.

Janeshia Adams-Ginyard will be the celebrity presenter and guest at the high school film festival's awards ceremony on Thursday, April 27 at 6 p.m. at the Albert and Eunice Boscov Theatre at GoggleWorks Center for the Arts. The presentation is free with registration and open to the public.

Adams-Ginyard is best known for her role as Nomble in the Marvel film "Black Panther" and the Disney+ series "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" and as a stunt woman in "Avengers: Infinity War."

Five-Minute FilmFEST, organized by ReadingFilm is a free regional film challenge open to high school students in Berks County. Students create their best work and compete against other students in the region for trophies, prizes and recognition.

Scroll down for comments if available