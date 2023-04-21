'Wakanda Forever' star, Disney stuntwoman coming to Reading next week

READING, Pa. – An Emmy-nominated actress and stunt woman will join the festivities in Reading next week for the annual Five-Minute FilmFEST Awards Ceremony.

Janeshia Adams-Ginyard will be the celebrity presenter and guest at the high school film festival's awards ceremony on Thursday, April 27 at 6 p.m. at the Albert and Eunice Boscov Theatre at GoggleWorks Center for the Arts. The presentation is free with registration and open to the public.

Adams-Ginyard is best known for her role as Nomble in the Marvel film "Black Panther" and the Disney+ series "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" and as a stunt woman in "Avengers: Infinity War."

Five-Minute FilmFEST, organized by ReadingFilm is a free regional film challenge open to high school students in Berks County. Students create their best work and compete against other students in the region for trophies, prizes and recognition.