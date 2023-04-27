READING, Pa. – When it comes to motivating students in Reading, who better to do it than someone who's accomplished so much.
"She does a lot of different things, you know, as well as acting, but she does just multiple things that, you know, we wanted to share with students, you can do anything," said Cammie Harris, ReadingFilm Office executive director.
The ReadingFilm Office hosted a visit from Janeshia Adams-Ginyard. She's known for her roles as Nomble in the Marvel film "Black Panther" and the Disney Plus series, "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier."
She spoke at a virtual assembly for Reading High School students on Thursday.
"Part of me being here, too, is to inspire, encourage and motivate and to speak to the students and the youth of Reading," Adams-Ginyard said, "so which kind of aligns with what I do outside of the industry."
She's also done stunts on TV shows and the "Avengers" movies, worked as a pro-wrestler, and was even an NFL photographer for a day.
"So I want them to understand that, that your hard work will pay off," Adams-Ginyard said. "It sounds so cheesy, but it's so true. Your hard work pays off. I'm standing here talking to you because my hard work paid off."
She's a long way from Hollywood, but still focused on films. She honored the winners of ReadingFilm's 5th Annual Five-Minute FilmFEST at GoggleWorks, and answered questions from students.
Organizers say they wanted someone from the "Black Panther" films because of the diverse cast.
"We thought it was very special, and it would be very relatable to students here in Reading," Harris said.
A part of the super popular Marvel Universe and so much more — in Reading, hoping to inspire others to reach the same heroic heights.
"Like I tell people, your dreams are free," Adams-Ginyard said. "They don't cost you a dime. So you should never give that power away."