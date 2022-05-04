READING, Pa.- Every day thousands of kids head to school at Reading High, many of them on foot, but local parents say this commute is a point of concern for several students.
"Why are these kids so uneasy to come from their house to the school," says Sara Torres, a mother of a 9th grade student at Reading High. "Why are they choosing not to come to school, because they don't feel safe on the way?"
Parents say they're worried too.
Within the last few months, a student was sexually assaulted on her way to school and at the beginning of the school year and a student was shot and killed just blocks from the school.
Torres says it's time to take action and says she reached out to city, county and state officials for help.
"We said why don't you guys come join us, come join the kids at dismissal time. Come experience what they experience not only crossing the street but actually walking the blocks with them."
Many expressed support but didn't show up for the walk. However a few did, including some members of the Reading Police department, like Deputy Chief Javier Ruiz, who says he got some good insight from one of the students he walked with.
"The reason why he walks [the way he does] to his house is because there are cameras, house cameras, residential cameras on that street more than other streets so if anything were to happen, there's a possibility that one of the cameras could capture what they problem may be," says Ruiz.
Ruiz adds communication with the parents is key.
Torres says they're planning a round table for next week where they're hoping those who didn't show up to the walk will come to discuss a safety plan for the students.