READING, Pa. - For everyone in line, it was worth waiting for, and standing in the rain for.
"I'm 73, I need to get the shot," said Lynda Wilson of West Reading.
One of the very first no-appointment, walk-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Reading welcomed patients at Penn State Health St. Joseph's downtown campus. Mayor Eddie Moran says, with the help of Penn State Health, the city commits to having up to 1,000 shots per week for the walk-up clinics.
"Today's announcement brings hope and light to the challenging times we experienced during this pandemic," said Moran.
It's been a big vaccine week for Reading; the state's mobile vaccination clinic inoculated hundreds on Monday and Tuesday, at no cost to the city.
"I will not rest, I will not stop here," said Moran. "I will continue to advocate bringing as many vaccinations as possible to our communities."
Despite a few unpleasant changes in the weather, the mood in line was largely positive. Many people we talked to in line were thankful, and even relieved. Some didn't even know where you could get a vaccine before this.
"I never knew where it was at," said Wilson. "My daughter just texted me and said this just opened, walk ins."
Others, like Jacob Turner Sr. from Hamburg, said their doctors let them know to come in and get it done.
"Happy," said Turner. "I know I'm safe."
He hopes others will feel the same way. "I'm glad it's happening."