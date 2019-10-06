SPRING TWP., Pa. - Hundreds of people whose lives have been touched by Alzheimer's disease joined together at Penn State Berks on Saturday in a quest to find a cure.
"The Walk to End Alzheimer's" raises money for the Alzheimer's Association, which is world's leading private donor to research on Alzheimer's and all forms of dementia.
Executive director Kristina Fransel said that the association hosts walks in more than 600 communities across the country.
"We will raise over $100 million this year through walks. We would not be able to do this without the amazing support and passion of volunteers and walkers," said Fransel.
Organizers said about 700 people came out for the Berks walk.