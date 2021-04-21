coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine vaccination generic graphic

READING, Pa. - Reading is opening up a weekly walk-up clinic to help people get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The first one is Wednesday, April 21, from 12-6 p.m., or until supplies last.

It'll be held at Penn State Health St. Joseph's downtown campus, at 145 N. Sixth Street.

No appointment or pre-registration is needed, and the vaccine will be administered on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Social distancing and masks are required.

The clinic is a partnership between the city, Penn State Health St. Joseph and the Pa. Department of Health.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.