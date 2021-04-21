READING, Pa. - Reading is opening up a weekly walk-up clinic to help people get vaccinated against COVID-19.
The first one is Wednesday, April 21, from 12-6 p.m., or until supplies last.
It'll be held at Penn State Health St. Joseph's downtown campus, at 145 N. Sixth Street.
No appointment or pre-registration is needed, and the vaccine will be administered on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Social distancing and masks are required.
The clinic is a partnership between the city, Penn State Health St. Joseph and the Pa. Department of Health.