EXETER TWP., Pa. - Some people in Berks County laced up their sneakers for a good cause on Sunday.
Folks hit the track at Exeter Township Senior High School for the Maddie's Miracles third annual Walk-a-Thon.
The event raises money to help families with children who have severe disabilities and rare genetic disorders.
Maddie's Miracles is named after Madeline Nordhoy, who was born with Wiedemann-Steiner Syndrome.
The nonprofit was started by her parents, Erik and Sue.
"I really feel it's a worthwhile project they're doing here. I really feel they put their full heart into this to make it succeed as much as they can, and I really want to helpful in anything I can that helps the community like they do," said volunteer, Reed Lawhorne.
The proceeds help provide life- changing home modifications, medical equipment, and support services for families in need of help.