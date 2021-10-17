EXETER TWP., Pa. - Some people in Berks County laced up their sneakers for a good cause on Sunday. 

Folks hit the track at Exeter Township Senior High School for the Maddie's Miracles third annual Walk-a-Thon.

The event raises money to help families with children who have severe disabilities and rare genetic disorders.

Maddie's Miracles is named after Madeline Nordhoy, who was born with Wiedemann-Steiner Syndrome.

The nonprofit was started by her parents, Erik and Sue.

"I really feel it's a worthwhile project they're doing here. I really feel they put their full heart into this to make it succeed as much as they can, and I really want to helpful in anything I can that helps the community like they do," said volunteer, Reed Lawhorne.

The proceeds help provide life- changing home modifications, medical equipment, and support services for families in need of help.

