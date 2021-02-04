WYOMISSING, Pa. – Berks County-based Penn National Gaming announced Thursday its fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 results. The company, headquartered in Wyomissing, missed its earnings estimate. It didn't matter.
By early afternoon, Penn National's stock had risen 8.33% and was less than a dollar away from its 52-week high of $118.89. The 52-week low was $3.75.
Penn National has been a darling of Wall Street for much of the past year. The reason, plain and simple, was its 2020 acquisition of 36% of Barstool Sports, with an option to go up to 50% within three years.
Investors see the investment in Barstool Sports as providing the company with a fully integrated media platform, which will support the company's evolution from a regional gaming operator to an omnichannel provider of retail and online gaming and sports betting entertainment.
The Barstool Sports app has been successfully launched in Pennsylvania and Michigan. In addition, Penn National has fully implemented its myCHOICE reward program across all of its properties and online channels. The program, with more than 20 million members, connects land-based casinos to the company's sports betting and iCasino products, offering players a wide range of incentives to consolidate play across various platforms.
That led to a strategic partnership with Choice Hotels, which allows the 47 million Choice Privileges members to book stays at Penn National properties through the Choice reservation system.
It almost seems as if Penn National can't do anything wrong. In 2020, the company overcame a quarter where it reported a decrease in revenue of more than $1 billion from the previous year due to the coronavirus. That was followed by natural disasters that damaged several of its southern properties and left many of its employees displaced in the midst of the global pandemic.
Yet, Penn National rallied to post revenues of $1.0274 billion in the fourth quarter, despite facing COVID-19-related closures in Illinois, Michigan, and Pennsylvania, and increased restrictions in Ohio and Massachusetts.
The company even eked out net income of $12.7 million in the quarter, compared to a loss of -$92.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Diluted earnings per share were $0.07; in 2019's fourth quarter, they were negative $0.80.
It was a memorable first year for Jay Snowden, Penn National's president and chief executive officer.
"As we reflect on 2020," he said, "I couldn't be prouder of the resiliency and determination shown by our corporate and property team members during what was undoubtedly one of the most challenging years for any of us from a personal and professional standpoint."
He continued: "Yet, despite these challenges, the company has continued to execute on its long-term strategy by re-evaluating and reimagining our operational norms and product offerings while accelerating our digital transformation."
Some of Penn National's reimagining involves two of its newest casinos, which are set to open in Berks and York counties later this year. Snowden said the company took advantage of the pause in their construction, which was brought on by COVID-19 pandemic, to incorporate a Barstool Sportsbook as well as the technology for cashless, cardless, and contactless features, pending regulatory approval.
COVID charitability
Snowden went on to note that he was proud of the way the company rose to the occasion to support its team members and host communities in these times of unprecedented need and heightened social justice awareness.
Through the Penn National Gaming Foundation, the company created a separate COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund for the benefit of affected employees, with contributions of more than $3.7 million from the board of directors, CEO, senior management team and the Penn National Gaming Foundation.
In addition, Snowden noted, the company provided $13 million in one-time holiday cash bonuses in the fourth quarter to non-executive team members companywide to help with the financial impact to their families from the pandemic.
It also created the Hurricane Laura Relief Fund, with an initial contribution of $2.5 million to help community and team members impacted by the storm, in addition to providing more than $6 million in full wages and benefits to employees during the property closure.
Most recently, Penn National joined the efforts of Barstool Sports and its founder, Dave Portnoy, to help save and sustain small businesses across the country that have been impacted by COVID-19, initially through an online fundraising campaign to save Philadelphia's historic Reading Terminal Market, and now through contributions of approximately $4.6 million, and counting, to the Barstool Fund, which was created by Portnoy precisely for that purpose.
Finally, on the social justice front, Penn National's diversity committee announced a new scholarship program for disadvantaged team members that will be funded with a $1 million annual commitment from the company and launched a series of new inclusion-related initiatives.
Fourth-quarter financial results summary
Due to the staggering financial impact of COVID-19, comparisons of full-year 2020 to full-year 2019 financial results are essentially useless.
For the fourth quarter, Penn National generated revenues of $1.027.4 billion and adjusted EBITDAR (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and rent) of $365.4 million. Revenues and adjusted EBITDAR were trending ahead of forecast before COVID-19-related closures in Illinois, Michigan, and Pennsylvania, and increased restrictions in Ohio and Massachusetts (among other states) began in mid-November.
While revenues contracted 23% year-over-year, adjusted EBITDAR declined by only 9% for the same period, reflecting structural changes that were put in place with the onset of the pandemic. Those changes helped to expand adjusted EBITDAR margins by 580 basis points relative to Q4 2019 results, which equates to an improvement of 720 basis points when excluding properties that were closed during the quarter.
The south segment, which had fewer restrictions than other regions but was still impacted by Hurricane Laura, generated adjusted EBITDAR growth of 13% and adjusted EBITDAR margin improvement of 720 basis points year-over-year, despite a decline of 7% in net revenues. When excluding the hurricane-impacted days, however, adjusted EBITDAR margins in the south segment increased 890 basis points year-over-year
"Having been battle tested throughout 2020," Snowden commented, "we look forward to the year ahead with great optimism and are confident the foundations we built over the last 12 months have positioned us to generate significant long-term shareholder value and stronger communities."
Snowden went on to say, "Trends in January, thus far, are encouraging. Visitation and length of play have improved, several of the properties that were forced to close in November and December have reopened, and our retail sports books continue to positively impact both gaming and non-gaming revenues. We are continuing to see encouraging growth in the younger demographic tiers of our database, and we believe the roll-out of vaccinations will encourage more guests in all age segments of our database to return to our land-based facilities soon."
Penn National Gaming owns, operates or has ownership interests in gaming and racing facilities, video gaming terminal operations and sports betting entertainment with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates 41 facilities in 19 jurisdictions. In total, Penn National Gaming's facilities feature approximately 50,000 gaming machines, 1,300 table games and 8,800 hotel rooms.