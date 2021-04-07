coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine vaccination generic graphic

READING, Pa. –Walmart will begin administering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines in Berks County.

People in phases 1A and 1B will be able to get their shots at a clinic inside the gymnasium of the Lausch Administration Building of the Exeter Township School District from Wednesday, April 7 to Friday, April 9. The Lausch Building is located at 200 Elm St., Reading, PA 19606.

Eligible patients can schedule a vaccine appointment by calling 1-800-753-8827, option 1, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Vaccines will be available to those who meet the current phase of vaccine eligibility in Pennsylvania which can be found at health.pa.gov. Insurance is not required, there is no cost to receive the vaccine, and appointments for the second vaccination will be made while at the first appointment.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.