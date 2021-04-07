READING, Pa. –Walmart will begin administering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines in Berks County.
People in phases 1A and 1B will be able to get their shots at a clinic inside the gymnasium of the Lausch Administration Building of the Exeter Township School District from Wednesday, April 7 to Friday, April 9. The Lausch Building is located at 200 Elm St., Reading, PA 19606.
Eligible patients can schedule a vaccine appointment by calling 1-800-753-8827, option 1, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Vaccines will be available to those who meet the current phase of vaccine eligibility in Pennsylvania which can be found at health.pa.gov. Insurance is not required, there is no cost to receive the vaccine, and appointments for the second vaccination will be made while at the first appointment.