ST. LAWRENCE, Pa. — A COVID-19 vaccination clinic in the Exeter Township School District opened Wednesday.
Walmart said it is administering the Pfizer vaccine at the district's Lausch Administration Building at 200 Elm Street in St. Lawrence.
The clinic will be open through Friday.
Anyone who gets the vaccine's first dose there will be scheduled for an appointment to receive the second dose.
Walmart said those currently meeting Pennsylvania requirements for vaccine eligibility can schedule an appointment by calling 1-800-753-8827, option 1 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Walmart has not yet formally announced plans for extending the clinic for first-dose vaccines beyond the three days this week.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health features an interactive map on its website that shows where first-dose vaccines are available.
So far, 75,411 partial vaccinations and 41,766 full vaccinations have been administered in Berks County, according to the state's COVID-19 vaccine dashboard.