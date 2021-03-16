EXETER TWP., Pa. – Exeter Township School District Superintendent Kimberly Minor reported at Tuesday night's online school board meeting that Walmart will administer COVID-19 vaccines at the Lausch Administration Building.
Residents in the 1A category can schedule appointments to get vaccinated at a clinic within the gymnasium at the facility at 200 Elm St.
According to a press release on the school district website, the clinic will be held March 24-26, and eligible patients can schedule an appointment by calling 1-800-753-8827, option 1. People interested in receiving the vaccine should not call the school district or show up without an appointment.
Walmart hopes to deliver 1,000 vaccines in the first week and increase the number in the following weeks, Minor said.
Return to full-time instruction
Minor opened Tuesday night's meeting noting how pleased she was to fully open schools this week.
The district on Monday welcomed back K-12 students for in-person instruction five days a week.
Many parents have reached out to her, Minor said, and shared the feedback they received from their children was that "they were extremely happy and extremely tired at the end of the day."
Early Retirement Incentive
The board approved the Early Retirement Incentive memorandum of agreement with the Exeter Township Education Association. On July 2, each employee who qualifies for the ERI will be paid $30,000 into a 403(b) plan established by the employee on or before the effective date of the employee's retirement.
Any employee who qualifies for the ERI also will be provided with the option to purchase COBRA health insurance plans at the retiree's expense up to age 65. In order to be eligible, an employee must have a combined age and years of consecutive service as a professional employee of the district equal to 80 years or greater. Also, an eligible employee must have submitted an irrevocable letter of retirement to the human resources director by March 15, with an effective retirement date no later than June 30.
Retirees include:
- Richard Wegman, supervisor of transportation;
- Deb Bitler, reading specialist at Owatin Creek Elementary School;
- Karen Denunzio, teacher/literacy coach;
- Tim DeWalt, art teacher at Reiffton School;
- Jayne McHugh, fourth-grade teacher at Owatin Creek;
- John McElwee , IT applications specialist; and
- Dave Myers, reading specialist at Reiffton.
Other business
In other actions, the board approved the following Education Committee items:
- An agreement to participate in the Berks County Safety and Security Consortium for the 2021-2022 school year, at a cost of $5,000;
- Acceptance of a donation from Dieter Czerny, Exeter graduate, of a drum kit for use by the music department. The drum kit is approximately two years old and valued at $600.
The board also approved the a property tax refund in the amount of $3.609.69 to property owners Robert Raymond and Theodora M. Kennington due to the exemption granted per the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, as well as budget transfers in the total amount of $49,904.43.