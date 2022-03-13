DELAWARE WATER GAP, Pa. -- "We're here today to honor the US war dogs, which have never been really acknowledged," said Paul Baader, who was a First Lieutenant with the U.S. Marine Corps.
March 13 is 'War Dog Remembrance Day' in the US- and the group at the Delaware Water Gap Cemetery was going to make sure it was recognized.
The Delaware Water Gap Cemetery has a lot of military history behind it. So, honoring veteran K-9s there as well was a must.
"We have about 130-140 veterans buried here in this cemetery," said Terry Fagan, a Board member with the Delaware Water Gap Cemetery Association.
On Sunday, veterans came out to the cemetery to show their support for those brave Pups that gave so many soldiers another chance at life.
"When we were on patrol and told we had a dog with us, my platoon's morale went through the roof because now they had a chance to come home," said Baader.
War dogs are trained for years, before they're put with the military. That training allows them to be able to find soldiers who have been hurt, guard military checkpoints, scout ambushes, and overall…. keep their soldiers safe. War dogs are always one rank higher than their handler out of respect.
After their time with the military, they often times get to go home with the soldier they were paired with for years, or are put up for adoption.
"A lot of people wouldn't be here if it wasn't for the dogs. The dogs saved their lives," said 99-year-old Frank Lanterman, a WWII Veteran who served in D-Day.
And because of their service, a special statue and wreath can be found at the center of the cemetery for anyone to come and pay their respects.