MAIDENCREEK TWP., Pa. – A new lawsuit filed against Maidencreek Township alleges the township has a nuisance noise ordinance that is preventing the defendant from moving forward with its plan to build a warehouse along part of Route 222.
The lawsuit has been filed by developer Maidencreek Associates.
69 News sifted through the court documents. "Illegal and invalid" are just some of the words attorneys for Maidencreek Associates use to describe the township's noise ordinance.
The company wants to develop an 80-acre property along Route 222 and Schaeffer Road, and turn the empty farmland into a 930,000-square-foot warehouse, similar to others in the area, according to court paperwork.
As part of a conditional approval, township officials asked Maidencreek Associates to prepare a sound study. During that study, which took place in July, attorneys claim Maidencreek Associates realized it would be "virtually impossible" to meet the criteria laid out in the township's noise ordinance.
It states that sounds created cannot exceed the ambient sound of neighboring properties by more than 10 decibels during the day and 5 decibels at night.
The sought-after property's neighbors, or lack thereof, are undeveloped commercial property and a cemetery, which generate low noise according to the developers' attorneys. They also allege — citing the sound study conducted — that the sound created by traffic on Route 222 in the area already violates the township's code.
In addition, they call the ordinance "arbitrary and unduly restrictive," as well as "unenforceable" because they claim part of it is written subjectively.
It states that noise heard after 10 p.m. by a "reasonable person of normal sensibilities" within a 1-mile radius of where it's created is a disturbance.
Maidencreek Township released a statement saying its board of supervisors is reviewing the lawsuit with the solicitor.
The statement reads, in part, "As this is a matter of ongoing litigation, the amount of comment that the Township will offer publicly will be limited. As we go through this process, the Board of Supervisors will continue to follow its ordinances, state regulations and statutes as we work towards the best interest of the residents."
According to the court documents, the township has 20 days to respond.