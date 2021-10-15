KUTZTOWN, Pa. - Folks are enjoying the sunny weather in Kutztown. Main Street is closed ahead of a square dance that's taking place during the fall edition of the Folk Festival.
"It doesn't feel like October. It's almost Halloween but it doesn't feel that way," said Stella Barr during the festival set up.
"I love it! You know when you get old, you like the warm weather instead of the cold, laughs," said Kutztown resident, Doris Kutz.
The weather felt more like summer during the set up for the autumn festival.
"I've seen a lot of people walking and a lot of people hanging out," said 6th grader Carter Greenwood. "They've been enjoying the slim rare occasion."
"Yes, we're definitely happy to see the sun out and able to wear a tee shirt in Mid October," said Kutztown University student, Cole Lucas.
The fraternity guys from Kutztown University say it was the perfect weather to help set up for a square dance and gathering as part of the fall Kutztown Folk Festival.
"Especially in Pennsylvania, the winter gets pretty tough, so it's great to see the nice weather," continued Lucas.
"They should just get out and enjoy it," said Kutz. "That's what I do!"
"I love the weather, I hope it stays that way but tomorrow, I guess is going to be a little iffy, I'm not looking forward to paying the heating bills this year," Steve Renninger while in Kutztown on Friday.
The square dancing starts at 7:00 p.m. in Kutztown. Food vendors will also be on site.