READING, Pa. | Anytime the weather starts to warm up, people head outdoors and turn to mother nature for recreation, but the key is to do it responsibly.
"Every year throughout the state, [at] the various rivers, whether it's the Schuylkill or the Susquehanna, the Delaware or the Allegheny, there's going to be emergencies that take place in the water," says Chief William Stoudt of Reading Fire.
Stoudt says it's never a good idea to swim in the river. Besides the currents, there are unseen potential dangers like underwater hazards and debris upstream.
"We have noticed adults with infants and stuff in their arms in the water here," says Stoudt. "Please be responsible, stay out of the water, take care of your kids and protect them."
A lot of people use the river for kayaking and other water activities. Stoudt says using life jackets can be the difference between life and death.
Reading Fire's Scuba Underwater Rescue and Recovery Unit disbanded last February. Since then, some of the divers joined other teams but he warns if they have to come to the scene it's probably not a good outlook.
There were no drownings in this area last year and none so far this year. Stoudt says he'd like everyone to stay safe this summer and swim in public facilities.