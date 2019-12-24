The Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS) provided 69 News with video of SSgt. Douglas Garipoli II wishing his family and friends in Berks County a merry Christmas and happy new year.
"Hello, my name is SSgt Douglas Garipoli II. I'm from the 201st Red Horse Squadron in Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa., and I'd like to say merry Christmas and happy new year to my wife and three children -- Olivia, Marcus and Lynn.
"I'd also like to shout out to the rest of my hometown of Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, and my family that's in Reading, nearby.
"I look forward to seeing all of you when I get back, and have a happy holidays. Love you."