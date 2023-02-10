KUTZTOWN, Pa. - Monuments, buildings and homes across Berks are lit up green Friday ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

In Kutztown, the Kutztown-Brandywine Cougars Mighty Mites are showing the Eagles their support in a new video.

A mom on the team asked the kids to say some special words designed to get the Birds, and Brandon Graham, hyped.

"Hey, Brandon Graham, the Cougar Mighty Mites have a message for you!" exclaimed Sawyer Salkowski, a player, in a special video for #55.

"We believe in you and the Birds," said another player featured in the video.

"We're trying to encourage him to get pumped up for the Super Bowl and not be discouraged," said Jackson Moyer, a fourth grader on the team.

The players say that's exactly what Brandon Graham did for them before their championship game back in November.

"Hey, what's up KB Cougar Mighty Mites. It's Brandon Graham," Graham could be heard saying on a Cameo video. "One thing I would say making it to the championship game. Keep doing what got you to that point. Don't try to be nobody who you guys are not."

"Playoffs we were working hard," said Sawyer. "It was really cool he sent us this video to get us hyped up and give us a big motivation for this championship game."

"I took that video as motivation and the whole team tried our hardest on the championship game," said Mason Lewis.

The video may have done the trick or all their hard work just paid off.

"It was like the best moment of my life," added Lewis.

"The trophies were huge," said Alex "G" Garcia. "I really hope they win, and I really hope Brandon Graham sacks Patrick Mahomes."

"Like he did with Tom Brady," added Moyer.

"It's the first youth football championship in the Kutztown Brandywine organization in the last twenty years at least," said Head Coach Matt Salkowski.

Coach Salkowski was born and raised in Philadelphia. All of it - the videos, the hype, and the memories with players and family - mean so much.

"In 1996, I put my name on the waiting list for season tickets. Two years ago, we got the call," explained Salkowski.

Flashback to last Sunday: He relished the Eagles' NFC championship win with Sawyer and his wife by his side.

"It's emotional because I've had family members say all I want to do is see the Eagles win a championship before I pass away, before I die. Lost my grandparents," the coach explained. "To be able to experience that five years ago with my son and be able to jump up and down in the living room was the best thing I ever experienced with my son."

Right now, the KB Cougars are knocking on their big trophy, just hoping the Birds bring home another.

If the Eagles somehow pull it off Sunday, the coach said the Mighty Mites will be at the very big, fun thing that's held in Philly.

But we don't want to jinx it, so we're not saying what.