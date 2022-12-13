Berks County District Attorney John Adams announces arrests in a shooting in Reading's Brookline Park. 18-year-old Governor Mifflin student Amiere Tyhee Bibbs died and three other people were hurt in the shooting on March 14, 2022. Read more
