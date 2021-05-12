WYOMISSING, Pa. | A mishap on the job claimed the life of a man working in a pit in Wyomissing on Wednesday, according to the borough police.
The victim was identified as Cody Gipprich, 38, of Shillington, an employee of the Western Berks Water Authority.
Emergency crews were initially dispatched around 8:30 a.m. to Cambridge Avenue, near Meadow Lane, in Wyomissing for a trench rescue.
Authorities told 69 News that Gipprich was doing routine work in a constructed pit with at least one other worker, when it is believed that a valve or pipe a failed, causing water to shoot out at a high pressure.
Fellow workers and bystanders rushed to help Gipprich, who died at the scene. The coroner has not yet determined how he died.
Officials said the pit is about 7-8 feet deep and very narrow.
Western Berks Water Authority has released an emergency statement on its website about the accident, notifying its customers in Wyomissing, Shillington, West Reading, and Bern Township that water service has been disrupted. It is advising residents to conserve and boil water for now, and it is in the process of activating emergency supplies with Reading.
The Western Berks Water Authority advises its customers to check its website for continuing updates.